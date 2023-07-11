The summer transfer window continues to dominate the news cycle across English football at the moment including at Elland Road with the Championship season drawing closer.

Leeds United kick off the new campaign at home to Cardiff City on August 6 and new head coach Daniel Farke will have plenty of work to do between now and then. Recent reports have linked them to a Nottingham Forest striker who could very well be available for transfer.

Elsewhere, a current United star is set to complete a loan move to a La Liga club this week and that deal is expected to contain an option to buy clause. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Tuesday, July 11:

Leeds United linked striker ‘primed for chopping block’

Per a report from HITC, Nottingham Forest are ‘especially keen’ to sell forward Emmanuel Dennis amid rumoured interest from Leeds United. It is claimed that the 25-year old is ‘being primed for the Nottingham Forest chopping block’ this summer.

The Premier League side are apparently planning to sell a number of first team players this summer with the Nigerian striker just one of the big names likely to exit the City Ground. Forest paid a fee of £10 million potentially rising to £20 million for Dennis but are said to have been disappointed with his performances last season.

£10m option to buy clause includes in Leeds United’s stars loan move

According to Football League World, Real Betis will have an option to sign Marc Roca on a permanent basis for over £10m from Leeds United after his loan spell at the club. The Spaniards move to the La Liga club is expected to officially be confirmed in the coming days after agreeing terms on Monday.

