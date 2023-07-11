Leeds United confirm 2023/24 kit release as young guns model new shirt
The Whites have finally released their new home kit for the 2023/24 campaign, which sees a return to the classic white, blue and yellow colour scheme of days gone by.
Manufactured by Adidas, Leeds’ new home strip features stripes on the shoulders, as well as down the sides of the shorts, while a yellow and blue trim can also be seen on the predominantly white socks.
New primary shirt sponsor BOXT is on the front of the shirt, while fellow local business AMT Auto will be on the reverse and Flamingo Land’s logo on the sleeve.
An official press release reveals further details including a bespoke pattern woven into the shirt’s fabric: “The origins and history of our football club are beautifully represented in our new home kit.
"It pays homage to the club's historic use of the peacock, with a custom pattern debossed throughout the fabric, and a peacock on the back neck.
“The peacock holds a special place in Leeds United and Elland Road history, with the peacock badge being worn in the early 1980’s, a time when the club was affectionately known as the Peacocks.”