Chairman Paraag Marathe addressed the local media the day after a Championship league title was secured with a win at Plymouth Argyle in the season finale and insisted that plenty of work hard already been done in what will be the must important transfer window in ‘decades’ at Elland Road. He says they will spend every penny they are allowed to spend under financial regulations and where that money goes will be vital.
But there will be sales too. When asked if players who represented profit would have to be shipped on to create spending headroom, he responded: “I'm not really ready to go into that, but yes, your speculation is probably right. It's going to be a mix of seeing if there are inbounds along with outbounds. And that's probably but really not ready to go into more detail than that. But we are looking at maximizing what we can do, and so that involves the whole bag, ins and outs.
“You've got to nail your transfers,. You've got to nail the players that come in that really fit the style of play that you want to have, that fit the club and and play together cohesively. I think that's really important. Some lessons learned from the three years when I was sitting as a vice chairman, watching us do what we did those three years. No doubt we had tremendous success in our first season in the Prem. But we weren't really thinking about building a plan for multiple years. We were just sort of pay as you go, fly by the seat of our pants. And I think that's probably something that those clubs [who have established themselves in the top flight], whether it be Bournemouth or Forest or Villa, they're building a multi-year plan.
“And yes, of course, it doesn't take away from anything on focusing on that one season, but it's a multi-year plan, building out a foundation. The first year is survival, not compete, it's survival, I get that. Anything more than that would be gravy, but it's building a plan and that's something that we're focused on."
In order to survive Leeds will need to reshape the squad that won the Championship. Alongside those expected to remain in Daniel Farke’s plans and starting XI there are players coming to the end of contracts, players whose ability to cut it in the top flight has not yet been proven and players who will attract plenty of attention and possible profit. Here’s our early annual prediction and assessment when it comes to the 31 senior and fringe players on the Elland Road books.