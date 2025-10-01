Six new signings as recent starter dropped - Strongest Leeds United XI without Dan James after injury blow

Leeds United look set to be without Dan James for the next few weeks and this is how Daniel Farke could line up without him.

Leeds United have an important few weeks on the horizon but look set to face it all without Dan James. The winger is currently undergoing further assessment on an ankle injury but the YEP understands he is looking at a period of weeks out, rather than months.

Daniel Farke is expected to provide more information in his pre-Tottenham Hotspur press conference on Thursday but with James looking at potentially six weeks out, chances are Leeds will be a winger down for Spurs, Burnley, West Ham and maybe a few more.

Leeds do still have four wide options to pick from and an encouraging bill of health in other positions should leave Farke with some tough decisions to make each week. Below, the YEP takes a look at how the German could line up without the injured James.

Karl Darlow has been encouragingly steady in Perri's injury absence but the Brazilian is still Daniel Farke's No.1. Expected to come back after the October international break.

1. GK: Lucas Perri

Karl Darlow has been encouragingly steady in Perri's injury absence but the Brazilian is still Daniel Farke's No.1. Expected to come back after the October international break. | Getty Images

Has barely put a foot wrong so far, defensively or going forward, answering questions over his Premier League suitability. James Justin is a great cover option too.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Has barely put a foot wrong so far, defensively or going forward, answering questions over his Premier League suitability. James Justin is a great cover option too. | Getty Images

Scored his first goal of the season against Bournemouth and won first contact on a number of corners. Been colossal defensively too, and very much trusted by Farke.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Scored his first goal of the season against Bournemouth and won first contact on a number of corners. Been colossal defensively too, and very much trusted by Farke. | Getty Images

Farke has stayed loyal to Struijk even with £15m Jaka Bijol waiting in reserve. The Dutchman has duly paid him back too, defending really well and continuing his strong partnership with Rodon.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Farke has stayed loyal to Struijk even with £15m Jaka Bijol waiting in reserve. The Dutchman has duly paid him back too, defending really well and continuing his strong partnership with Rodon. Photo: Danny Lawson

Staking an early claim for Player of the Season with his performances in recent weeks, particularly against Wolves and Bournemouth where he appeared to be everywhere. Defending just as well as he attacks, too.

5. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

Staking an early claim for Player of the Season with his performances in recent weeks, particularly against Wolves and Bournemouth where he appeared to be everywhere. Defending just as well as he attacks, too. | Getty Images

Looks to have made the step up to Premier League football with relative ease, adding a real nastiness to Leeds' midfield as shown by crunching tackles on the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tyler Adams.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

Looks to have made the step up to Premier League football with relative ease, adding a real nastiness to Leeds' midfield as shown by crunching tackles on the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tyler Adams. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

