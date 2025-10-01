Leeds United have an important few weeks on the horizon but look set to face it all without Dan James. The winger is currently undergoing further assessment on an ankle injury but the YEP understands he is looking at a period of weeks out, rather than months.
Daniel Farke is expected to provide more information in his pre-Tottenham Hotspur press conference on Thursday but with James looking at potentially six weeks out, chances are Leeds will be a winger down for Spurs, Burnley, West Ham and maybe a few more.
Leeds do still have four wide options to pick from and an encouraging bill of health in other positions should leave Farke with some tough decisions to make each week. Below, the YEP takes a look at how the German could line up without the injured James.