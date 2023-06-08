Leeds United star available for £30m being ‘eyed’ by Aston Villa and Newcastle United as Nottingham Forest ‘ponder’ move
Tyler Adams is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs following Leeds United’s relegation
Premier League trio Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are all admirers of Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams as they consider a move for the United States international.
Adams was a key player for the Whites in his first season since joining from RB Leipzig but missed the club’s last 12 games with a hamstring injury.
Leeds won just two games without him, as they were relegated to the Championship on the final day of the season with a 4-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur.
The Athletic report Adams is among a number of players being considered by Unai Emery as the Birmingham outfit prepares to play in the Europa Conference League. Nottingham Forest are said to be considering an approach after securing survival in their first season back in the Premier League.
Adams is claimed to have a release clause of £30m, although the Yorkshire Evening Post has previously reported Leeds are keen to keep hold of the player after an influential first season at Elland Road.
Chief football writer Graham Smyth wrote of the player last week: “A player Leeds should and will bend over backwards to keep. Obviously there’s a good chance he goes because he’s the captain of an international side and proved himself a Premier League player. With his American colleagues likely to depart, he might also reluctantly say goodbye.”
Leeds’ resolve will be tested with Newcastle also considering a move, according to The Telegraph. The Magpies are admirers of Adams, who is said to have impressed the club with his performance in a 0-0 draw between Leeds and Newcastle earlier this season.
Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen his side summer after qualifying for the Champions League and Adams is seen as a suitable candidate for the Magpies squad, with his potential fee also within the club’s price range as despite their mega-rich owners, Newcastle are still restricted by Financial Fair Play rules.