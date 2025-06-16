Leeds United summer signing Lukas Nmecha will soon get to pick his future shirt number following confirmation of his arrival from Wolfsburg. The 26-year-old will officially join as a free agent once his contract in Germany expires on June 30, having already put pen to paper on a two-year deal.
Nmecha was not assigned a squad number upon confirmation of his move from Wolfsburg and will not be able to claim the No.10 shirt he previously had, which at Leeds is firmly in the hands of Joel Piroe. He’ll also be unable to grab the No.7 shirt which brought goalscoring success at RSC Anderlecht, as that is Dan James’.
But there are plenty of other options available, including that of Nmecha’s former Wolfsburg teammate Josuha Guilavogui. Take a look below to see what else the striker could pick.