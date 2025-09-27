Leeds United teased the special announcement ahead of Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Bournemouth.

A Leeds United legend and one of the Revie Boys has been handed a lifetime achievement award at Elland Road prior to the game with Bournemouth.

John Giles made 527 appearances for the Whites in a glittering spell that brought a promotion to the top flight, two First Division titles, a League Cup, two Inter-Cities Fairs Cups and a European Cup final. The Irishman spent 12 years at Elland Road as part of the club's most successful team under legendary boss Don Revie.

Giles was presented to the Elland Road crowd just before kick-off against Bournemouth in Saturday's Premier League clash, after fans were asked to be in their seats for a special announcement. The presentation is the second of its kind this year after his former team-mate Paul Reaney was given a lifetime achievement award at the club's end of season prize presentation.

Leeds United managing director Robbie Evans welcomed Giles onto the pitch to present him with his award as Elland Road rose to give the 84-year-old a standing ovation. "I'm delighted to be here today and I'm delighted with the response from everyone," said the former midfielder. "I have quite a lot of memories, good memories at Elland Road. Getting promotion in my first season, with Bobby Collins, Billy Bremner and all these great players. It was a privilege to play with these players. The success we had, winning the league and all those things, we always got a great response from the crowd."

The European Cup final contested by Giles and Reaney is the subject of a new documentary film that comes out in cinemas on October 10.