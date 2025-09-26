Leeds United have asked for fans to be in their seats by 2.45pm on Saturday before the Bournemouth game for the first of two planned special announcements.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites take on the Cherries in a 3pm kick-off at Elland Road on Saturday in what will be their sixth Premier League outing of the season. A win over Andoni Iraola’s fourth-placed side would let Leeds join them on 10 points. Leeds go into the game full of confidence thanks to a 3-1 win away from home at Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, when they scored their first goals from open play this season either side of a sublime Anton Stach free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the game Leeds will be making the first of two ‘special’ announcements. In a statement the club have requested that fans take their seats in time to hear the first, 15 minutes before kick-off. The second will follow at half-time. The statement read: “Leeds United will be making two special announcements during Saturday’s Premier League fixture with AFC Bournemouth at Elland Road. Supporters are advised to be seated by 2:45pm for the first announcement, with a second announcement to follow at half-time. Both announcements will not want to be missed by loyal supporters who have followed the club throughout the years. Marching on Together. “

Leeds welcomed good news at Thorp Arch this week with the return to team training of Jayden Bogle and Daniel James. Bogle limped off in the late stages of the win over Wolves after taking studs to the top of his foot in an accidental collision. The right-back only suffered bruising however and is in contention to face Bournemouth. James sustained a core muscle injury when he was sent on as a substitute at Fulham and missed the Wolves game. Willy Gnonto and Lucas Perri however continue to rehab their calf and quad injuries respectively and neither are available for Saturday.