Sonny Perkins set to sign

Leeds United are primed to sign 18-year-old forward Sonny Perkins, according to the Daily Mail.

The youngster is a free agent after rejecting a professional contract with former club West Ham United last month.

After he scored one goal in every two games in the Premier League 2 last season, his signature has been sought by Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Tony Dorigo hails Archie Gray

Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo is full of praise for 16-year-old Whites star Archie Gray.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Sonny Tufail Perkins of West Ham United during the UEFA Europa League group H match between West Ham United and Dinamo Zagreb at Olympic Stadium on December 9, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Following a nine-minute cameo against Brisbane Roar, Gray was handed another opportunity to impress by United boss Jesse Marsch in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Aston Villa.

But the youngster was not on the pitch long before a heavy challenge by Villa midfielder John McGinn gave him an injury which required that he be stretchered off the field.

In his latest column, Dorigo observes the teenager’s maturity and how the supporters have taken a shine to him.

"The reception he got was superb when he came on, the fans have really taken to him,” Dorigo writes.

LEEDS PRODIGY - Jesse Marsch considers 16-year-old Archie Gray part of the first team at Leeds United and wants to challenge the teen. Pic: Getty

“He's incredibly level-headed, though, and you have to stop and pinch yourself to realise he's only 16 years of age - still just a kid.

“He doesn't talk like a kid and he certainly doesn't play like one, so that's really impressive.

“He's from good stock, of course, and has been taught well but if anyone can handle being thrust into the limelight it's Archie Gray.”

BRUGGE, BELGIUM - JULY 17: Charles De Ketelaere of Club Brugge prior to the Belgian Supercup match between Club Brugge and KAA Gent at Jan Breydelstadion on July 17, 2022 in Brugge, Belgium (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Whites reportedly outstrip AC Milan bid in Charles de Ketelaere tussle

Leeds United have made a bigger offer than AC Milan in the race to sign Club Brugge striker Charles de Ketelaere, according to Pete O’Rourke.

The 21-year-old made 21 goal contributions across 33 Jupiler Pro League appearances last season and has earned eight caps for the Belgium national team after making his senior debut aged 18.