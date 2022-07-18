Sonny Perkins set to sign
Leeds United are primed to sign 18-year-old forward Sonny Perkins, according to the Daily Mail.
The youngster is a free agent after rejecting a professional contract with former club West Ham United last month.
After he scored one goal in every two games in the Premier League 2 last season, his signature has been sought by Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.
Tony Dorigo hails Archie Gray
Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo is full of praise for 16-year-old Whites star Archie Gray.
Following a nine-minute cameo against Brisbane Roar, Gray was handed another opportunity to impress by United boss Jesse Marsch in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Aston Villa.
But the youngster was not on the pitch long before a heavy challenge by Villa midfielder John McGinn gave him an injury which required that he be stretchered off the field.
In his latest column, Dorigo observes the teenager’s maturity and how the supporters have taken a shine to him.
"The reception he got was superb when he came on, the fans have really taken to him,” Dorigo writes.
“He's incredibly level-headed, though, and you have to stop and pinch yourself to realise he's only 16 years of age - still just a kid.
“He doesn't talk like a kid and he certainly doesn't play like one, so that's really impressive.
“He's from good stock, of course, and has been taught well but if anyone can handle being thrust into the limelight it's Archie Gray.”
Whites reportedly outstrip AC Milan bid in Charles de Ketelaere tussle
Leeds United have made a bigger offer than AC Milan in the race to sign Club Brugge striker Charles de Ketelaere, according to Pete O’Rourke.
The 21-year-old made 21 goal contributions across 33 Jupiler Pro League appearances last season and has earned eight caps for the Belgium national team after making his senior debut aged 18.
De Ketelaere is thought to prefer a switch to the San Siro but Leeds have come in with an improved offer following the £55m sale of Raphinha to Barcelona.