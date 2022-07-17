The Whites were made to rue missed chances and a second half penalty, conceded by Leif Davis for handball, which allowed Danny Ings to score the winner.

But a bigger blow than the result was the sight of 16-year-old Archie Gray leaving the pitch on a stretcher after a challenge by Villa midfielder John McGinn, who was yellow carded by referee Adam Kersey.

Here’s the YEP take.

Good day

Illan Meslier

The young Frenchman reminded everyone of the incredible shot-stopping talent he possesses with three remarkable stops, two of which happened within a split second from a penalty.

Bad day

POOR SHOW - referee Adam Kersey had actually not seen a handball by Leeds United's Tyler Adams in the first half against Aston Villa.

Archie Gray

The 16-year-old had just got onto the pitch and received a yellow card for his first tackle, before being crunched on the ankle by John McGinn and departing on a stretcher in tears. Leeds are optimistic that the damage isn’t as bad as initially feared but it’s almost certain that his tour is over.

Number of the day

60

Patrick Bamford is building himself towards match fitness slowly but surely and this 60-minute run out was an important landmark in his return to football. He was a little rusty but fitness is what he needs at this stage after a 2021/22 campaign ravaged by injury.

Turning point

Half-time

Leeds were, again, better in the first half than the second. It wasn't exactly a tale of two halves but Villa assumed their greatest level of control after the interval and could consider themselves worthy of the result.

Off-camera moments

Traditionally the pre-game pitch inspection sees players gravitate towards those of their own peer group. The seniors would ordinarily talk in a huddle, with the youngsters doing the same. At the Suncorp Adam Forshaw and Mateusz Klich were deep in conversation with Archie Gray, Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood, while Rasmus Kristensen chatted to Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra.

Forshaw then had a chat with Leeds legend Gary McAllister when the Villa party arrived at the stadium, and the Villain's assistant was keen to catch up with Archie Gray, too. The pair looked well acquainted.

Another pair with prior experience of meeting up, Steven Gerrard and Jesse Marsch, enjoyed a pre-game chat too. Gerrard spotted the American and approached for a chat in the Whites technical area as the two squads prepared to come out for the warm-up.

The first half was action packed and the most controversial moment was a penalty award to Villa for a phantom handball by Tyler Adams. Even as Philippe Coutinho was preparing to take the kick Rasmus Kristensen was on halfway, remonstrating with the fourth official and linesman and pointing their attention to the big screen that was showing the incident.

Ollie Watkins had a big screen moment, too, after running clean through on Illan Meslier only to be denied by a wonder save. A break in play followed, allowing Watkins to look up and watch the chance on the screen, with a rueful look on his face.

At half-time the action didn’t stop, a Leeds United supporter in the 98/99 away kit striking the crossbar three times in a row during the crossbar challenge and delighting the Whites in the 40,000-strong crowd.