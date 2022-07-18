Ex-Whites star on proof that Leeds United is being reignited globally and impressive addition

Leeds United's tour Down Under was already underway when I arrived because first I had to tackle stage 12 of the Tour de France.

I did L'Étape du Tour for non-professional riders, on the stage that Leeds lad Tom Piddock won, but I didn't quite finish it, getting 93 miles in and climbing nearly 12,000 feet over two of the mountains, the Galibier and Croix de Fer.

My legs gave up and stopped me attempting Alpe d’Huez but it was incredible, what a ride.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damon Hill did it as well and got stopped at the top of Croix de Fer, so at least I beat him.

That was a hell of an experience and so is the one that has followed, back in Australia.

Obviously I've been away for a long time but it's so comfortable being in this lifestyle and I do honestly sometimes think - why did I ever leave?

It's a beautiful country, but life for me was all about football and that meant England and Europe.

GLOBAL APPEAL: Whites winger Jack Harrison poses for photographs with fans after Sunday's clash against Aston Villa at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane as part of Leeds United's pre-season tour of Australia. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images.

As a Leeds United ambassador for the tour, I had the privilege of joining Michael Bridges and Brisbane deputy mayor Krista Adams to open Caxton Street as they temporarily renamed it Elland Road.

We've also had fan events, Q and A sessions and so many chances to see the vast numbers of fans out here.

A lot of them have come up and said that they followed my career and therefore supported Leeds, and it's strange but I'm proud to be part of that.

Now it has passed down through the generations, reinforced by the great Aussie players we've had, and you also realise that this club is being reignited around the world.

At one Q and A eight or nine people had flown in from Auckland, New Zealand.

It's so special for people who have never seen Leeds United live, to get that chance, and the turnouts have been huge.

The latest Q and A also gave me an absolutely crazy encounter from my past.

In Australia getting into the state football team is quite a big thing and I played in the Under 12s - it's a bit like county representative teams.

When we moved to the question section of our event, one of my Under 12 team-mates stood up and showed me pictures of us together as kids.

I remember him as a skinny kid. It was just great to see him and lovely to reminisce.

When he showed me the photos I remarked that I was a good looking kid, to which someone in the crowd replied: "What happened."

You can trust Leeds fans to be Leeds fans wherever you go.

I have also had the chance to sit down and chat with Jesse Marsch and the coaching staff.

They've been very open, the whole vibe is one of positivity and they have been so proactive in getting to know the Aussie fans.

This is such an ideal trip for all the new lads because those quiet moments when they get to go and have a coffee, or go for a walk or a dip in the sea with their team-mates, they pick up the culture of the team and get to know everyone properly.

When I played it was always nice to get an afternoon out with the boys to relax together.

Between that and the interaction with the fans, they're getting a real education in what it means to be Leeds United.

You can always tell someone what it's like but they won't understand fully until they play in their first game and hear what it's all about.

Rasmus Kristensen has talked about his expectations being met and you can see on the faces of the new lads just how much they're enjoying their first steps as Leeds players in front of the supporters.

Even for young Archie Gray, who I spoke to after the Brisbane Roar game, this is an introduction to the fans and what it's like to play for them.

The reception he got was superb when he came on, the fans have really taken to him.

He's incredibly level-headed, though, and you have to stop and pinch yourself to realise he's only 16 years of age - still just a kid.

He doesn't talk like a kid and he certainly doesn't play like one, so that's really impressive.

He's from good stock, of course, and has been taught well but if anyone can handle being thrust into the limelight it's Archie Gray.