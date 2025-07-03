A total of 15 exciting academy prospects have signed two-year scholarship deals with Leeds United, the club confirmed this week. Teenage striker Harry Gray is among the group of young stars to put pen to paper as the club look to tie down a raft of talent while also offering educational help outside of football.

Gray made his senior debut off the bench as Leeds thumped Stoke City 6-0 in April on a day that ended with automatic promotion, becoming the club’s fourth-youngest ever player. The brother of £40million summer 2024 exit Archie revelled in those memorable celebrations that followed into the evening and for a number of weeks after.

The 16-year-old is certainly the most high profile of those to sign a deal but, if things go to plan, fans might see several more following in his footsteps to make a first-team debut in the future. Take a look below to see who joins Gray in earning a scholarship.

