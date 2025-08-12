Leeds United have enjoyed a productive summer so far but there is still so much to do before deadline day. Marquee attacking additions are needed in the next two-and-a-half weeks to give Daniel Farke the best shot at survival, with a known desire to strengthen out wide and upfront.

Elland Road chiefs have benefitted from this patient approach in previous windows and hope the domino-effect that usually kicks into gear around now repeats itself. Farke, meanwhile, has the not-so-small matter of preparing for three massive Premier League fixtures before the transfer window even closes.

Leeds’ 2025/26 fate won’t be decided in the next few weeks but results on and off the pitch will go a long way to determining how the next 10 months could pan out. Below, the YEP takes a look at how the rest of August could look in West Yorkshire if everything works out in a near-perfect way.

1 . Jayden Bogle fitness boost With Daniel Farke due to speak with the media ahead of Everton, there is hope he will provide a positive update on Jayden Bogle. The right-back will return to full first-team training this week and fans will be desperate to see his name in the starting line-up come Monday. | Getty Images

2 . Transfer excitement returns It's been another quiet start to the week in terms of publicly-known Leeds links but things can change so quickly and a big development would completely change the mood. Of course it doesn't necessarily have to be Bilal El Khannouss, but news of a breakthrough before the weekend would renew excitement about who could come in before September 1. | Getty Images

3 . A winning start Elland Road will be at its fervent best on Monday night and what better way to kick off the season than with a win? Everton is certainly the most winnable fixture in August and Leeds would love to get early points on the board ahead of two difficult games to follow. | Getty Images

4 . Sam Greenwood exit secured One of a few fringe players expected to leave this summer and after loaning Joe Gelhardt to Hull City. Leeds might hope to bring in some cash for Greenwood, who has been linked with a move to Leicester City this summer. | Getty Images

5 . Full-back cover found Isaac Schmidt's recent struggles have highlighted the need for full-back cover and reports of an loan agreement in principle to join Werder Bremen suggest the Swiss international could leave. An experienced cover option at a low price would do nicely, perhaps on loan with two Premier League slots still to fill. | AFP via Getty Images

6 . Hard-fought Arsenal point Leeds' first away-day will be a huge challenge but with the confidence of an opening-weekend win behind them, a battling draw is not out of the question. Jaka Bijol could make his competitive debut at the Emirates and perhaps the towering Slovenian proves crucial in keeping Viktor Gyokeres at bay. | Getty Images