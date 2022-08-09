LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: A Leeds United fans waves a scarf during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 6, 2022 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Rail strikes set to cause away day chaos

Leeds United fans travelling to Southampton this weekend could face significant travel disruption due to planned rail strikes.

Members of the ASLEF Union will take part in a 24-hour walkout as part of a dispute over pay and working conditions.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: Jermaine Beckford (R) of Leeds celebrates aftering scoring from the penalty spot to level the scores 2-2 deep in injury time during the FA Cup sponsored by E.ON 4th round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at White Hart Lane on January 23, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The action will affect several of the country’s rail companies, with strike timetables set to be published today.

Whites supporters are advised to check the latest travel advice before setting off and allowing extra time for their journey.

WEALDSTONE, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Che Adams of Southampton in action during a pre-season friendly between Watford and Southampton at Grosvenor Vale on July 23, 2022 in Wealdstone, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Former Whites star reveals season target

Ex-Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford is desperate for his former side to avoid a repeat of last season’s relegation scrap.

The 38-year-old was working on a live broadcast as United salvaged survival in a dramatic final day victory over Brentford.

After the Whites got off the a winning start against Wolves on Saturday, Beckford laid out his hopes for a more comfortable Premier League campaign.

"Mid-table is where I would like us to finish off," said Beckford.

"I don't want to go through relegation battles again like at Brentford at the end of last season.

"It was on television and it was difficult to keep my emotions in check.

"But we just need to do the simple things well.”

Southampton willing to sell Whites target

Southampton are willing to sell Leeds United target Che Adams, according to The Athletic.

After the addition of an experienced ‘keeper, the acquisition of a new striker is one of the Whites’ remaining aims for the transfer window.

Adams has long been of interest to the Elland Road outfit, and has just shy of 100 Premier League appearances to his name.