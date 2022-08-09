Rail strikes set to cause away day chaos
Leeds United fans travelling to Southampton this weekend could face significant travel disruption due to planned rail strikes.
Members of the ASLEF Union will take part in a 24-hour walkout as part of a dispute over pay and working conditions.
The action will affect several of the country’s rail companies, with strike timetables set to be published today.
Whites supporters are advised to check the latest travel advice before setting off and allowing extra time for their journey.
Former Whites star reveals season target
Ex-Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford is desperate for his former side to avoid a repeat of last season’s relegation scrap.
The 38-year-old was working on a live broadcast as United salvaged survival in a dramatic final day victory over Brentford.
After the Whites got off the a winning start against Wolves on Saturday, Beckford laid out his hopes for a more comfortable Premier League campaign.
"Mid-table is where I would like us to finish off," said Beckford.
"I don't want to go through relegation battles again like at Brentford at the end of last season.
"It was on television and it was difficult to keep my emotions in check.
"But we just need to do the simple things well.”
Southampton willing to sell Whites target
Southampton are willing to sell Leeds United target Che Adams, according to The Athletic.
After the addition of an experienced ‘keeper, the acquisition of a new striker is one of the Whites’ remaining aims for the transfer window.
Adams has long been of interest to the Elland Road outfit, and has just shy of 100 Premier League appearances to his name.
The Scottish international has scored 20 top flight goals across three seasons with the Saints, who are reportedly ready to part ways with him.