Leeds United hero ponders role in current Whites side and draws blueprint for league rise

Last season, though, was not always comfortable viewing, and one game in particular.

Beckford was naturally thrilled that Jesse Marsch's side pulled off the great escape from relegation on the final day of the season at Brentford, but the former striker's emotions were put well and truly through the wringer.So were everybody else's connected with the Whites.

Yet Beckford is now sitting somewhat comfier following Saturday's opening day victory against Wolves and looking onwards and upwards believing a mid-table finish is well within United's compass.

Rewinding the clock back to this time last year, Leeds had to wait until the seventh game of the 2021-22 season before bagging their first win of the Premier League campaign

On finally recording that maiden success through October's 1-0 win at home to Watford's, Marcelo Bielsa's side were left in 16th place but still only three points above the drop zone in an early table.

Only one more victory was recorded after the next six games and Bielsa's side were never able to kick comfortably clear of trouble.

In the end, what mattered most was that new boss Jesse Marsch's newly-inherited side ultimately finished above the dreaded dotted line through the final day triumph at Brentford which Beckford watched on TV as nerves jangled.

Now, though, with a first win of the new season already in the bag at the first time of asking, the ex-Whites star believes the only way is up for Marsch's Whites ahead of next weekend's second game of the new season at Southampton.

Saturday's triumph has left Leeds in sixth place in the very early Premier League table and Beckord quipped: "We are in the Europa League spots.

"I'll take that.

"It's always good to start the season off with a win, especially at home in front of your own fans against a tricky opposition in Wolves as well.

"We go into the next game against Southampton full of confidence, hopefully we will get a few more goals, keep a clean sheet and that will lead us into a pretty good three or four games after that that we can hopefully put a lot of pressure on the mid table teams to the top end of the table."

Despite beginning with a three-point haul, Leeds remain among the teams who the bookmakers believe are most likely to feature in the battle to stay up.

But United's odds for the drop have lengthened to 11-4 fifth favourites in front of Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Saturday's hosts Southampton who have slid alarmingly down the charts following their opening day 4-1 thumping at Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton (3-1), Brentford (3-1) and even Wolves (7-2) are at similar odds to Leeds for the drop and Beckford says he has already seen enough to suggest that United can kick on from last season and the ex-striker feels that eradicating individual errors will be key.

"Mid table is where I would like us to finish off," said Beckford.

"I don't want to go through relegation battles again like at Brentford at the end of last season.

"It was on television and it was difficult to keep my emotions in check.

"But we just need to do the simple things well.

"I think we saw a lot of really good things against Wolves, good aspects of the game that we need to continue doing but eradicate some of the little minor issues, the individual mistakes we made but other than that I think it was really really good."

In the end, despite trailing after just six minutes, United did enough to record a victory from a game in which four of United's new summer signings made their debuts.

Tyler Adams, Rasmus Kristenesen and Marc Roca all produced solid displays but it was the youngest of the new boys in USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson who took the man of the match award after a match winning display.

As part of an all action and energetic display, the 21-year-old forced home the game's winning goal in the 76th minute after a combination of his shin and a touch from Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri converted a Patrick Bamford cross.

Aaronson continually laid on chances and his display gave Beckford food for thought.

"He's brilliant," said Beckford.

"He's so creative. But he's so explosive on the park as well.

"For somebody that doesn't look powerful, his turn of pace and his movement and his agility are really really exciting.