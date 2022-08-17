Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have reportedly received a boost in their attempts to land one of their key transfer targets before the window closes next month.

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is a reported target for Whites manager Jesse Marsch as he looks to strengthen his squad over the next fortnight.

The USA international has struggled to find regular game-time under Thomas Tuchel and has played just under half an hour during the Blues first two Premier League fixtures against Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

That followed on from making just 21 starts in all competitions last season and his chances of securing a place in Tuchel’s side were further hampered by the arrival of England winger Raheem Sterling last month.

Leeds, Newcastle United, Juventus and Milan have all been credited with an interest in Pulisic and The Mail have reported Chelsea are now ready to ‘listen to offers’ for the 23-year-old.

Pulisic will captain the United States at the World Cup in Qatar later this year and will hope to secure regular first-team football in a bid to be fully prepared for the tournament.

Marsch faces Nice competition for Championship star

Leeds could be forced to make a quick move for Chile international Ben Brereton-Diaz after French club Nice submitted a £10million offer for the Blackburn Rovers striker.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch is reportedly keen to add competition to his forward ranks and the Rovers frontman is believed to be high on his list of priorities.

Brereton-Diaz is not without admirers after the likes of Sevilla, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton all linked with a move for his services over the last 12 months.

The Rovers striker has been in fine form during that time, scoring 22 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions last season and that run has carried on into the new campaign with two goals in as many games.

Leeds are said to be considered a move to sign the Chile star as a bid to provide competition for Patrick Bamford - but they will face competition from Ligue 1 side Nice.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted an update on Tuesday, saying: “OGC Nice have submitted an opening proposal for Ben Brereton Díaz. Bid worth 10m to open talks with Blackburn. No updates on Edinson Cavani as his priority is La Liga since February - talks now on for Brereton Díaz.”

It seems unlikely that offer will succeed after the Championship club placed a £20million price tag on their prize asset.

On-loan Whites star backs current club to emulate Bielsa’s Leeds

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has insisted QPR can find success this season - if they strive for the high standards he experienced under former Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Tyler Roberts of QPR celebrates scoring to make it 1-0during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Charlton Athletic and Queens Park Rangers at The Valley (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Roberts is currently on a season-long loan at Loftus Road and made his league debut in Saturday’s dramatic draw at Sunderland before starting Tuesday night’s home defeat against Blackpool.

Assessing the situation at the club five games into the new season in an interview with the matchday programme, Roberts believes his temporary employers can find inspiration from his parent club’s previous experience in the Championship.

“I think that the main thing we had at Leeds was standards – there wasn’t a lot of shouting and stuff but everyone knew that every day in training, every point and every match counts from the beginning.

“The Championship is up and down but we had that hunger to fight for every single point. Because we’d been in a good position and blown up the year before, when things started to go wrong we really had to come together as a squad and persist in our style of play.

“In the end we showed our experience by winning all of the last three games and finishing 10 points clear. definitely had learning experiences then and I’m confident we can be right up there this season.”