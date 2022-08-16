Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds only avoided relegation on the final day of last season but Jesse Marsch's side have taken four points from their first two games this time around, backing up a 2-1 win at home to Wolves through Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Southampton.

Adams, though, admits his side should be sat alongside Manchester City and Arsenal as the only sides in the division on six points out of six having led 2-0 at Southampton who fought back to claim a point.

Leeds only had one point after their first two games of last season but Adams has also delivered a strong message when it comes to drawing comparisons with last term and especially the final day 'great escape'.

AMBITION: Outlined by Leeds United's USA international midfielder Tyler Adams, above, as part of a new chapter at the Whites. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pressed on whether Leeds really ought to have six points and not four, Adams told the YEP: "Absolutely. That's the sense, in every single game, to come away with three points and I think that's what's most important about the group.

"We are not satisfied sitting here with four points.

"Obviously there was the end of last season but forget about that.

"Now we are in a completely different chapter, we have flicked the page, we should be looking at the table right now and seeing ourselves in one of the top positions with six points.

"At the Southampton game, we did a lot of things really well.

"We started off the match really well, we dominated I would say for 60 minutes of the game.

"But it's those last 30 minutes of the games, those little lapses that we want to minimise.

"Should we have taken three points away? Yes probably.

"But it's better that we took one instead of zero so we are not giving up the complete lead and blowing a game completely.