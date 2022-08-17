Tony Dorigo on Leeds United must, Chelsea rivalry, Thomas Tuchel, four points and Southampton

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We seemed to have it all under control, all in our grasp and we did everything right.

Clearly, when you are 2-0 up with 20 odd minutes to go you expect to go on and win the game so from that point of view, that was disappointing.

But up to that point I thought we did everything that Jesse Marsch wanted his team to do and to play.

CLASH: Between Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Antonio Conte, right, which could have consequences, or not, on Sunday's clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

You can see that the understanding is getting better and we defended well. Obviously teams are going to have certain periods of the game where they are slightly on top but it didn't seem to happen like it did against Wolves when Wolves had that 20-minute spell at the start of the second half.

But unfortunately we were 2-0 up and cruising and that's when things changed.

You expect a backlash from the home side but we should have really coped better with it.

Clearly, it would have helped if we had made some substitutions first to keep the initiative.

But that's what Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl did and it was a bit like a Hail Mary from him, throwing on a load of strikers or attacking men and seeing what we can do.

But at the same time, I just thought that with the heat and with the conditions and with five substitutions as well, it was certainly clear to get one or two of our boys on sooner.

It doesn't matter how well our boys played because in that heat, after 70 minutes of really hard work, the fresh boys are going to give you that little extra impetus.

But that's what Southampton got and after giving away a sloppy goal, suddenly they were right at us and we just didn't cope very well.

I just think that for the new boys and the team in general it was a welcome to the Premier League in that games are certainly over 90 minutes even when at 70 they look like they are done and dusted.

It doesn't matter who you are playing or where you are playing, it goes to the very last minute.

That was certainly another learning lesson there and I certainly think that Hasenhuttl's changes affected the game and we were a little bit late responding.

To be honest, we shouldn't be responding, we should be taking charge of it.

That's now four points from a possible six and at the start of the season I would have thought that was a wonderful start to the season.

But I'm looking at it now and I'm a little bit disappointed so I suppose in that respect, that's a good sign.

But I'm mainly disappointed because I think Southampton were there for the taking and if they continue to play like that, I think a lot of teams will beat them so I always look at who we're actually up against and who is our opposition this season?

I do think that it's the likes of Southampton and Wolves and what have you so taking points off those teams is absolutely vital and will be huge boosts for what we can do this season.

Sunday's visit of Chelsea to Elland Road is next and the atmosphere will be intense to say the least.

I know it from both angles having played for both clubs and, let's be clear, one doesn't like the other and the other really doesn't like the other one either.

It's not going to be one for the faint hearted which is great.

As fans and as players these are the sort of games that you want to play in but let's also be honest in saying that these guys are a different level to us and so it's going to be a test, a real test.

But it's one we can rise to. It is possible, absolutely.

We've done it before against the big boys but we do know it's going to be a day where no mistakes can be made and we will have to be absolutely at the top of our game for the full 90 minutes.

If we switch off for 20 minutes, the game will be dead and that's what we can't do.

But it's a big rival at home which is exciting.

It will be a great atmosphere.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be serving a touchline back after his altercation with Antonio Conte in Sunday's draw against Tottenham but I don't think that really makes any difference to the game.

Clearly, he'll still be able to get messages down and they can react to whatever's going on whatever the manager wants.

The players that Chelsea have got are not young lads or newbies.

These are huge, extremely experienced, full internationals from all around the world.

They've been there, seen it and done it so having a manager not there, you can bet your bottom dollar that during the week they would have been training inside out and working out everything, every scenario and they'll have their tactics all sorted.

It will just be tweaking from the manager and that's about it.