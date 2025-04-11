Leeds United v Preston North End injury news as blows leave 6 out and 2 doubts but 1 back

By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 11th Apr 2025, 11:50 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 11:53 BST

Key men are out or doubtful of Leeds United’s weekend visit of Preston.

Leeds United begin five games that will decide their automatic promotion fate with Saturday’s lunchtime visit of Preston North End - for which blows have left six men out and two more as doubts.

Daniel Farke’s Whites returned to the top of the Championship with Tuesday night’s 1-0 win at Middlesbrough which saw them leapfrog both Sheffield United and Burnley in going from first to third.

Leeds, though, were dealt a new injury blow at The Riverside ahead of this weekend’s quick return to action at home to Preston.

The Lilywhites, under former Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom, also have key men out or doubtful. Here, we run through the injury news from both camps ahead of Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off at Elland Road.

One of three Preston players definitely out injured. The Northern Ireland international midfielder suffered a calf injury in last month's goalless draw at home to Swansea City.

1. Ali McCann (out)

One of three Preston players definitely out injured. The Northern Ireland international midfielder suffered a calf injury in last month's goalless draw at home to Swansea City.

Preston centre-back Whatmough is another Lilywhites player out, the 28-year-old suffering a calf injury in February's FA Cup clash against Wycombe and not expected to feature again this season.

2. Jack Whatmough - out

Preston centre-back Whatmough is another Lilywhites player out, the 28-year-old suffering a calf injury in February's FA Cup clash against Wycombe and not expected to feature again this season.

The Preston keeper is out for the season with an ankle injury.

3. Freddie Woodman - out

The Preston keeper is out for the season with an ankle injury.

Preston's Whites loanee Greenwood is out as he is ineligible to play his parent club.

4. Sam Greenwood - out

Preston's Whites loanee Greenwood is out as he is ineligible to play his parent club.

One of two Leeds players definitely out injured, Struijk sidelined with a foot injury. Farke has said that a scan would be required to ascertain whether the defender was out for the season or not.

5. Pascal Struijk - out

One of two Leeds players definitely out injured, Struijk sidelined with a foot injury. Farke has said that a scan would be required to ascertain whether the defender was out for the season or not.

Whites midfielder Rothwell has a calf injury and is also out. Farke has said it is also likely that Rothwell will miss the Easter weekend double header.

6. Joe Rothwell - out

Whites midfielder Rothwell has a calf injury and is also out. Farke has said it is also likely that Rothwell will miss the Easter weekend double header.

