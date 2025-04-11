Leeds United begin five games that will decide their automatic promotion fate with Saturday’s lunchtime visit of Preston North End - for which blows have left six men out and two more as doubts.
The Lilywhites, under former Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom, also have key men out or doubtful. Here, we run through the injury news from both camps ahead of Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off at Elland Road.
1. Ali McCann (out)
One of three Preston players definitely out injured. The Northern Ireland international midfielder suffered a calf injury in last month's goalless draw at home to Swansea City. | Getty Images
2. Jack Whatmough - out
Preston centre-back Whatmough is another Lilywhites player out, the 28-year-old suffering a calf injury in February's FA Cup clash against Wycombe and not expected to feature again this season. | Getty Images
3. Freddie Woodman - out
The Preston keeper is out for the season with an ankle injury. | Getty Images
4. Sam Greenwood - out
Preston's Whites loanee Greenwood is out as he is ineligible to play his parent club. | Getty Images
5. Pascal Struijk - out
One of two Leeds players definitely out injured, Struijk sidelined with a foot injury. Farke has said that a scan would be required to ascertain whether the defender was out for the season or not. | Getty Images
6. Joe Rothwell - out
Whites midfielder Rothwell has a calf injury and is also out. Farke has said it is also likely that Rothwell will miss the Easter weekend double header. | Getty Images
