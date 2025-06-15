Leeds United look set for an exciting summer transfer window but no one is under any illusions regarding the challenge of Premier League survival. Daniel Farke’s side racked up 100 points on the way to promotion and the Championship title last season but the gap to top-flight football is huge - and it only appears to be growing.
49ers Enterprises were regarded as one of the wealthiest ownership groups in the Championship and Leeds had the financial might to out-pay virtually all of their rivals. But they are no longer the big fish in a small pond, with Premier League finances a different ball game entirely.
Leeds are by no means minnows in the Premier League but they will be fighting for players against some of the world’s richest clubs this summer. And with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at the net worth of each club’s majority owner.