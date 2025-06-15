The stunning net worth of all 20 Premier League owners as Leeds United survival challenge clear

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 15th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST

Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises will go toe-to-toe with some of the world’s rickets clubs.

Leeds United look set for an exciting summer transfer window but no one is under any illusions regarding the challenge of Premier League survival. Daniel Farke’s side racked up 100 points on the way to promotion and the Championship title last season but the gap to top-flight football is huge - and it only appears to be growing.

49ers Enterprises were regarded as one of the wealthiest ownership groups in the Championship and Leeds had the financial might to out-pay virtually all of their rivals. But they are no longer the big fish in a small pond, with Premier League finances a different ball game entirely.

Leeds are by no means minnows in the Premier League but they will be fighting for players against some of the world’s richest clubs this summer. And with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at the net worth of each club’s majority owner.

Here is the reported net worth of all Premier League club owners and how they compare to the reported net worth of 49ers Enterprises.

1. Net worth compared

Here is the reported net worth of all Premier League club owners and how they compare to the reported net worth of 49ers Enterprises. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Reported net worth: £190m

2. Burnley - Alan Pace

Reported net worth: £190m Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Reported net worth: £210m

3. Brentford - Matthew Benham

Reported net worth: £210m Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Reported net worth: £1.3bn

4. Brighton & Hove Albion - Tony Bloom

Reported net worth: £1.3bn Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Reported net worth: £2bn

5. Sunderland - Kyril Louis-Dreyfus

Reported net worth: £2bn | Getty Images

Reported net worth: £2.1bn

6. AFC Bournemouth - Bill Foley

Reported net worth: £2.1bn Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

