Decision made on 30 Premier League players Leeds United can now sign for free - including Man Utd & Spurs men

Leeds United could snap up a bargain or two this summer as a host of Premier League clubs publish their retained lists.

It’s all pretty quiet on the Leeds United transfer front so far but don’t expect that to be the case all summer. Chairman Paraag Marathe has already vowed to attack the next few months as he and other Elland Road chiefs aim to give Daniel Farke the best possible shot at survival.

Reports have suggested there could be anywhere between £100-150million to spend but, in modern football, that can evaporate rather quickly. Leeds will do all they can to be smart in the transfer window and so might be minded to keep an eye on any possible free agents - indeed, they have already been linked with outgoing West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal and potential free agent Callum Wilson.

With the 2024/25 Premier League season now over, clubs are continuing to publish their retained lists and a number of experienced top-flight regulars are already on the lookout for a new home. Below, the YEP takes a look at all 30 so far.

Position: Midfielder | Current club: Arsenal

1. Jorginho

Position: Midfielder | Current club: Arsenal | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Aston Villa

2. Robin Olsen

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Aston Villa | Getty Images

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Brentford

3. Ben Winterbottom

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Brentford | Getty Images

Position: Centre-back | Current club: Brentford

4. Ben Mee

Position: Centre-back | Current club: Brentford | Getty Images

Position: Midfielder | Current club: Burnley

5. Jonjo Shelvey

Position: Midfielder | Current club: Burnley Photo: Carl Recine

Position: Winger | Current club: Burnley

6. Nathan Redmond

Position: Winger | Current club: Burnley | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

