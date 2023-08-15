All the latest Leeds United news and transfer rumours as Daniel Farke prepares his men to face West Brom.

Leeds United are now preparing for a clash with West Brom on Friday night as they continue their search for a first Championship win of the season.

The Whites suffered late defeat to Birmingham City over the weekend to ensure they remained on just one point after two games. Though, it remains a turbulent time for Leeds as players continue to depart, while Daniel Farke still hasn’t seen all of the gaps in his squad filled, with more departures still likely.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Gnonto latest

Everton are said to be weighin up a third bid to sign Leeds star Wilfried Gnonto.

According to iNews, the Toffees are now readying a fresh bid with the forward said to be keen on a move to Goodison Park. The news comes after Gnonto refused to play for Leeds over the weekend, leading to Farke condemning him to train on his own while a resolution is sought.

Gnonto is also said to be of interest from Tottenham, but it seems Everton may step up their efforts after the weekend’s events.

Interest in Hjelde

Leeds United are aware of transfer interest from Italy in left-sided defender Leo Hjelde.

With Junior Firpo still out injured, Hjelde is one of the only two fit options for Daniel Farke at left-back and the Whites are not presently open to his departure so a move is not considered to be imminent.

Leeds added free agent Sam Byram to their ranks this summer and the former Thorp Arch academy graduate is currently battling it out with Hjelde for the starting role at left-back. Although Byram was among the substitutes for the Championship opener against Cardiff City and the EFL Cup win over Shrewsbury, he replaced Hjelde at the interval on both occasions. Farke went with Byram from the start at Birmingham City on Saturday.

Hjelde came to the club as a centre-back in August 2021 from Celtic, having gained senior experience out on loan with Ross County, where he earned rave reviews from manager John Hughes.

Dallas remains out

Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas will not be fit for Northern Ireland’s September international fixtures, according to Michael O’Neill.

Speaking on Monday the Northern Ireland boss ruled Dallas, along with Steven Davis and Corry Evans, out of the games at Slovenia and Kazakhstan.