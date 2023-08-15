13 free agents still available to Leeds United including former Leicester City, Wolves and Everton stars
A look at some of the best free agents available to Leeds United as Daniel Farke’s search for new players continues.
Leeds United have put together a bumpy start to the season so far after suffering defeat to Birmingham City over the weekend.
The Whites are winless after two games, but such a start was always likely given the turnover of players at Elland Road this summer, with Daniel Farke still needing new signings, particularly given some of the key injuries in his squad. Work continues on new arrivals, and Leeds may well delve into the free agent market, with a number of former Premier League and Championship players available for free.
Here we take a look at the best 13 available to Leeds as things stand.