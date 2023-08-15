Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 free agents still available to Leeds United including former Leicester City, Wolves and Everton stars

A look at some of the best free agents available to Leeds United as Daniel Farke’s search for new players continues.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 15th Aug 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 17:32 BST

Leeds United have put together a bumpy start to the season so far after suffering defeat to Birmingham City over the weekend.

The Whites are winless after two games, but such a start was always likely given the turnover of players at Elland Road this summer, with Daniel Farke still needing new signings, particularly given some of the key injuries in his squad. Work continues on new arrivals, and Leeds may well delve into the free agent market, with a number of former Premier League and Championship players available for free.

Here we take a look at the best 13 available to Leeds as things stand.

The energetic former Leicester midfielder will have his sights set on a top division.

1. Nampalys Mendy

The energetic former Leicester midfielder will have his sights set on a top division.

Moutinho is available after an impressive spell with Wolves.

2. Joao Moutinho

Moutinho is available after an impressive spell with Wolves.

Davies has been linked with a Championship move, albeit with hefty wage demands, according to reports.

3. Tom Davies

Davies has been linked with a Championship move, albeit with hefty wage demands, according to reports.

Onomah was last with Preston, making 13 league appearances last season.

4. Josh Onomah

Onomah was last with Preston, making 13 league appearances last season.

