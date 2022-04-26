Leeds United player ratings from Crystal Palace draw

Leeds United were held to a goalless draw by Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last night - but how did we rate the performances?

United had hoped to pull further clear of the drop zone ahead of a tough run of fixtures against Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

But the Whites failed to create any significant chances, though they were able to keep the Eagles at bay for their second successive clean sheet.

Jesse Marsch hails Whites' endeavour

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt. Pic: Craig Mercer.

United boss Jesse Marsch is pleased with the determination shown by his players during the Whites' goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

Leeds returned to Premier League action after a fortnight without a game, enforced by the postponement of a scheduled fixture against Chelsea due to the Blues' FA Cup involvement.

Marsch's side fought hard for a point, and the American is happy with the desire his players showed.

"It was not so easy with 16 days to keep game fitness and sharpness and that showed a little," he said.

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch greets Robin Koch after the Whites' 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. Pic: Craig Mercer.

"The mentality of the group and the willingness to fight helped to earn the point today.

"They want to play better, they still feel this is a game we can get three points out of.

"Coming to this place was never going to be easy.

"Finding a way to earn a point is big for us right now."

RB Leipzig defender Jos Gvardiol. Pic: Marco Luzzani.

Whites battle Spurs for £50m defender

Leeds United may attempt an ambitious swoop for RB Leipzig defender Josh Gvardiol, according to Dean Jones.

The Croatian has already worked with Whites boss Jesse Marsch during his time at the Bundesliga club.

This season, the 20-year-old has made 4 goal contributions across 28 appearances in the German top flight.