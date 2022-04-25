Crystal Palace 0 Leeds United 0: Graham Smyth's player ratings as Whites dig in for point

Referee Darren England took centre stage as he allowed a free-flowing game of football to rile up players and fans alike, with the home support especially aggrieved by England's refusal to dismiss Dan James for a heavy challenge on Joel Ward.
VAR took a closer look at a tackle by Diego Llorente on the advancing Conor Gallagher but a spot-kick was not given as both sides failed to finish chances from open play.
Leeds have now opened up a five-point cushion on the drop zone ahead of a tough run of fixtures against Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.
Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores from Monday night's goalless draw at Crystal Palace.