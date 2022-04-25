Crystal Palace 0 Leeds United 0: Graham Smyth's player ratings as Whites dig in for point

Referee Darren England took centre stage as he allowed a free-flowing game of football to rile up players and fans alike, with the home support especially aggrieved by England's refusal to dismiss Dan James for a heavy challenge on Joel Ward.

VAR took a closer look at a tackle by Diego Llorente on the advancing Conor Gallagher but a spot-kick was not given as both sides failed to finish chances from open play.

Leeds have now opened up a five-point cushion on the drop zone ahead of a tough run of fixtures against Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores from Monday night's goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

1. Illan Meslier 8 - Made important saves that kept the scores level. Deserved his clean sheet. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

2. Luke Ayling 4 - Given a difficult night by Zaha. Frustrated the winger in the first half but lost out too often in the second half. Better going forward. Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images.

3. Liam Cooper 6 - Solid with few mistakes, lots of full-blooded defending and aerial battles but not entirely dominant as he was last time out. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

4. Diego Llorente 5 - Made some important defensive interventions but was a source of concern at times with his defending too. Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images.