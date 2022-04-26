Spirits are high in the Leeds United camp as the Whites target a strong finish to the season

We never like to lose any game, but we especially didn’t want to lose this one, as they would have won the title then and there if they had taken all three points off us – and we would not have enjoyed watching our opponents celebrate the achievement we have been chasing ourselves all season.

We had a few chances, but nothing too clear cut, then after the break Fed grew into the game a bit more.

I really enjoyed the game – we battled hard and got the clean sheet. Our goalkeeper Georgia Wattam deserves credit for pulling off some brilliant saves to keep us in the game, but across the board it was a solid team performance.

It feels great when the team is organised and we all work for each other.

Even if someone did miss a challenge on Sunday, there was always someone covering.

There were no stragglers against Liverpool – any time someone lost it they’d be straight back into it. We all put in a great shift and I think we got what we deserved.

There’s a lot of trust between our back line. Me and Bridie Hannon have played with each other for years and have worked alongside Olivia Smart on the left a lot, we understand our positioning and how each other works.

Rebekah Bass has joined us on the right this season and got stuck in straight away. She knew a few of our players before signing which has helped her make relationships, but she’s not quiet anyhow.

She’s a loud character with a lot of personality – it’s great to have her around as she does a good job of getting everyone’s morale going.

Sunday’s performance proved that we are a hard-working team – we need to show that every week and maybe not just when the sun comes out! The weather was lovely and we had a nice view of the water from the pitch, so everyone was in good spirits on the coach home.

I’d say it’s a boost for us, to keep a clean sheet against the first-placed team, but with two games left it’s maybe a little late for that now!

This season we’ve taken four points and not conceded any goals against the team that are likely to take the title – it’s a massive positive in that sense, but I can’t help feeling a bit frustrated to have done so well against a team that will be competing in a higher tier next season while we stay in Division One North.

A lot of the teams in our league play a different style and lump it forward a bit more. Feds are a bit more of a footballing team. They like to pass it around and maybe we cope with that better. It makes you wonder how we’d get on in the tiers above, where they do pass it around more. We showed against third-tier teams Wolves and Brighouse Town this season that we are capable of settling into those kinds of games and really competing.

Before we play our last game of the season against Chester-le-Street Town on Sunday, we’ve got a big game on Wednesday night away to FC United of Manchester, who are fighting relegation. They won’t be turning up for a laugh as they’re battling to stay in the division. Meanwhile, we are in fourth place but we have a game in hand over Durham Cestria, so if we win our last two then we’ve got a good chance of taking third. We’d like to finish the season strongly.