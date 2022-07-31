Five new senior faces have arrived in the summer window and a pair of Under 21s signings, in Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins, but Marsch is still in need of a striker and a left-back.

Leeds made Brugge star Charles De Ketelaere their priority but Marsch is now all-but resigned to the 21-year-old going to his preferred destination of AC Milan and other targets are now being considered.

"I think he is, I think De Ketelaere is confirmed from what we're hearing to go to Milan, but nothing's been announced, so we've treated it for two or three weeks like he's not coming," said Marsch.

"Andrea is here this week, we'll have a lot of good discussions."

According to Marsch the first batch of summer signings were the exact players they set out to sign when they made plans for the window and the ideal is to be just as certain about anyone else who joins before the deadline of September 1.

"With the five guys we brought in we were totally clear that these five guys were who we wanted and we went out and got them and I'm very thankful to Andre and Victor, for getting those done," said the American.

"They did a really good job early to secure those players so that they can be integrated into our team and that's made us strong for where we are right now. And now we just got to be really clever about how to make the next editions so that we make sure that as good a job as we believe we've done with the the five - you could say six with Darko as well - if we make two or three more that we are as as confident as we were with those guys."

TRANSFER TALKS - Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch says club owner Andrea Radrizzani will be involved in talks this week as the club finalise their transfer plans. Pic: Getty

Marsch hopes the club can determine exactly what they want to do and then make their move to complete his squad ahead of the Premier League opener against Wolves next Saturday.

"We want to make some, we want to make some more additions, right and we have some targets and we wanted this last week to really evaluate things and then to be prudent on our future decisions," he added.