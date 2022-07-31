Casilla’s exit via a settlement was expected this summer, despite a year remaining on his contract. He last played for Leeds in the Premier League in May 2021 and spent the whole of last season out on loan with La Liga side Elche.A club spokesperson said: “Leeds United and Kiko Casilla have parted company by mutual consent. We would like to thank Kiko for his contributions during his time at the club and we wish him well in the future”The 35-year-old was a January 2019 signing who became first choice stopper under Marcelo Bielsa, before an eight-game ban for racism saw him lose his place to Illan Meslier and eventually fall out of favour altogether.Casilla was found guilty of racism in February 2020 by the FA following a lengthy investigation into allegations made in a September 2019 Championship game against Charlton Athletic. An independent three-person FA regulatory panel found the Spaniard had racially abused Jonathan Leko by using the n-word following a coming together at a corner. Casilla has always maintained his innocence and found support from Bielsa who was content for the goalkeeper to remain with Leeds.Meslier took over between the sticks and helped Leeds win six of the eight games for which Casilla was banned as Bielsa led the club to promotion and the Championship title.The young Frenchman kept Casilla on the sidelines for all but three of the fixtures in Leeds’ first season back in the Premier League and last summer a loan move to Elche was agreed for the veteran.Casilla started the first 12 games of the LaLiga campaign but then found himself on the bench for the vast majority of the season, playing only the final two games with safety from relegation assured.It was not anticipated that Casilla would return to be part of Jesse Marsch’s plans with Meslier the undisputed number one and Kristoffer Klaesson his back-up and the club travelled to Australia for the pre-season tour without the Spaniard.He leaves Leeds having made 61 appearances, conceding 61 times and keeping 23 clean sheets.