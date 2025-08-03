Pablo Hernandez is cutting his managerial teeth and learning from a former Leeds United coach.

Leeds United legend Pablo Hernandez is still new to the managerial hot seat and looks to have leaned on a former Elland Road colleague this week - Valencia boss Carlos Corberan.

Hernandez won his first title as head coach of boyhood club Castellon’s B team back in May, having been appointed to the role less than 12 months prior, but remains a relative newbie to the dugout. The 40-year-old only retired from playing in 2023 and was a Premier League player with Leeds just four years ago.

During an incredibly successful five-year spell at Elland Road, Hernandez worked under some top coaches including the iconic Marcelo Bielsa and his impressive assistant Carlos Corberan. The latter has since carved out a career as the main man and last season guided Valencia from relegation trouble to mid-table safety.

And the pair look to have reunited in recent days, with Hernandez spotted at Valencia’s training ground taking in Corberan’s methods and chatting with his former Whites coach. “I know him, I spent several years with him at Leeds,” the former Elland Road favourite said. “I was in his office earlier for a chat. I’m really happy for him on a personal level, because I know him and I spent time with him at Leeds.

“I’m pleased that it’s going so well for him and that he’s come here to Valencia CF. And, last season, he was able to turn the situation around. He showed that he’s very much up to the task of coaching this team. I know his work-rate and I know how hard he worked when I was with him.

“Now, as a coach, he’s showing that he knows a lot about football and that he’s a born hard worker. He spends a lot of hours on this and you’re seeing that with the results.”

Hernandez enjoyed a successful start to life as Castellon B coach, but there is a long way to go. That May title win was for Spain’s fifth-tier Tercera Division, meaning the former Whites man is still some way from achieving his dream of managing Leeds or Valencia in the future.

“I’m used to having conversations about football with coaches when I was a player,” he added. “We had a little chat, coach-to-coach about how I feel and whether I like this new role. We talked about whether it was easier to be a player or coach. We had a chat about that. Many players make the move into coaching when we retire, staying in football in this new role in the dugout.

“I’m happy with how my first year went and happy to be at Castellon, my home. Being at the club from your home city is something nice for me. I’m looking forward to the season starting to see how it goes.”