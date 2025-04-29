Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United ended their 2024/25 home campaign with a typically dominant performance against Bristol City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can never write the script for Leeds United because this club has a history of doing its own thing and often the most unexpected thing, but their final Elland Road outing was fairytale stuff.

A 4-0 win, a completely dominant performance, some beautiful goals and a crowd in full voice throughout what was a balmy evening. Perfection.

Here's the YEP Take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good day

Daniel Farke - He jokingly lamented his lack of song compared with Harry Gray's chant from the fans during the initial promotion celebrations but Elland Road showed him all the love during and after the Bristol City game. Farke's name rang out around Elland Road on a couple of occasions as the match was going on and he clearly appreciated it. After, once the team and staff had celebrated together he had his own personal moment with all four of the stands. And rightly so, 97 points is an incredible achievement. At what must be an uncertain time given the level of speculation over his future at Leeds, his players and match-going fans treated him to some special memories.

Largie Ramazani - This hasn't been the season that the little Belgian was envisaging at all, especially after that purple patch before the injury. Whatever the reasons for his lack of game time - the form of Daniel James and Manor Solomon has been central to this but not the complete picture - it cannot have been easy having to watch so much football knowing that he could be out there making an impact. His cameo against Bristol City was a perfect way to finish the Elland Road fixtures, scoring two excellent goals and pulling out his trademark acrobatics in celebration. If the winger has been disgruntled by his lack of opportunity he hasn't shown it during the promotion parties and he played a full part at full-time again.

Ao Tanaka - The gruelling Championship season and the emotional ups and downs of being a Leeds United player took a toll on Tanaka and his legs towards the end of the season but he returned to form at the right time to help the Whites stride so confidently over the promotion finish line. The Japan international is a little more introverted than some of his team-mates but his joy was unconfined during the post-game on-pitch celebrations. He's had a fine debut season and deserved to be celebrated by Elland Road.

Ethan Ampadu - Two serious knee injuries in one season and he still somehow managed to play 28 league games. To captain Leeds United is obviously a huge privilege but it comes with a serious amount of pressure. Ampadu's character has made him an ideal leader and like his manager he hasn't ever got too high or too low this season. His performance against Bristol City showed his ability to play in a controlled manner even in the most incredible atmosphere and after a week of significant emotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junior Firpo - That might well be goodbye because his Leeds future is still very much up in the air, but if it was then he walked off the pitch to a standing ovation having provided yet another beautiful assist. That was his 10th of the season, to go with the four goals he's scored from left-back. Before the season he set himself a target of 15 goal contributions and he's one shy with one game to go. Plymouth Argyle be warned.

Elland Road - The stadium was breathtaking from long before kick-off until long after the game had been won. What a sight that must have been for the players as they walked out, seeing 33,000-odd yellow scarves held aloft. And what a noise for almost the entire duration of the game. This was Elland Road with the jeopardy and the nerves removed. It was pure joy.

Bad day

Liam Manning - When your team is desperately trying to finish inside the play-off spots you might have looked at this fixture and Leeds' promotion celebrations, their short preparation time for the game and felt quite optimistic. They could have met a slightly hungover and undercooked Leeds, who only returned to training on Friday. Instead they met Leeds in full flow and Bristol City had no answer. They were put under the cosh right from the start and never looked capable of removing Leeds' boot from their necks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross McCrorie - Manor Solomon gave him a torrid time of it. There was one phase of play in the second half when he stood in front of the winger and was completely powerless to stop him. Solomon went by him with ease, from a standing start, and then jinked inside him again when they met near the penalty area seconds later. An assignment not many in the Championship have completed and a nightmare for most of them.

Off-camera moments

The Last Kingdom actor Rune Temte soaking up the sun at the back of the West Stand two hours before kick-off. Chairman Paraag Marathe and chief operating officer Morrie Eisenberg in a lengthy conversation down pitchside as the players came out to warm-up.

Jayden Bogle apologising after catching Ethan Ampadu in the eye during the possession game in the warm-up. Ampadu coming out and applauding fans who couldn't applaud back because they were each holding aloft their free yellow promotion scarf.

Patrick Bamford, who bought £5k worth of drinks for fans at The Peacock before the game, getting a rousing ovation from the West Stand and Kop before they had some fun with the striker. First it was 'Patrick Bamford, he'll sing what he wants' and then 'Bamford, Bamford give us a song.' The striker failed to hide the grin from his face and then did the wave with the Kop at their demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Gray optimistically tagging along back towards the bench when Patrick Bamford and Largie Ramazani were summoned, only to be told by Chris Domogalla that he should keep warming up.

Farke going mad at Ilia Gruev with 20 minutes remaining and Leeds two goals up and in full control.

The two managers shaking hands with 90 seconds left in time added on. Farke being drenched in champagne by Josuha Guilavogui and others. Jayden Bogle's tiny son delighting the South Stand by scoring in the net. Ampadu and Gnonto chasing each other around the pitch. Joe Rodon's brother Sam visibly itching to get involved in the celebrations as family and friends of the players came out to share the moment on the pitch.

Gray acting his age during the celebrations, swinging on the crossbar, attempting to pull Sam Chambers' shorts down, sliding on his knees towards the Kop. The youngster has played just once for the senior side but he has already developed a huge popularity through sheer force of his personality.