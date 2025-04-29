Best fan pics and Leeds United supporters gallery at final home game of season as Whites throw promotion party

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 29th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST

Leeds United fans revelled in the success of their team before, during and after their 4-0 win over Bristol City.

United showed no signs of a promotion party hangover seven days on from booking their place in the Premier League next season.

Leeds put four past play-off hopefuls Bristol City in what was a convincing and ruthless display.

Fans of all ages were out in force at a packed out Elland Road which hosted a promotion celebration and lap of honour on the pitch at full-time.

Here are some of the best fan snaps from the night Leeds celebrated promotion back to the top flight with their supporters right alongside them.

'We are going up!'

1. A Leeds fan in the stands celebrates promotion

'We are going up!' | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Sun's out, shorts on

2. A Leeds fan proudly displays a 'Pride of Yorkshire' flag outside Elland Road.

Sun's out, shorts on | Getty Images

Iconic ink

3. A fan's Leeds United-inspired leg tattoos.

Iconic ink | Getty Images

The Pilgrimage

4. A Leeds fan makes their way to Elland Road against the backdrop of an LUFC-themed mural.

The Pilgrimage | Getty Images

Meeting the chairman

5. Paraag Marathe poses for a picture with a Leeds fan at Elland Road.

Meeting the chairman | Getty Images

Fist bumps

6. Marathe interacts with Leeds fans at pitchside.

Fist bumps | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

