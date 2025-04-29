United showed no signs of a promotion party hangover seven days on from booking their place in the Premier League next season.

Leeds put four past play-off hopefuls Bristol City in what was a convincing and ruthless display.

Fans of all ages were out in force at a packed out Elland Road which hosted a promotion celebration and lap of honour on the pitch at full-time.

Here are some of the best fan snaps from the night Leeds celebrated promotion back to the top flight with their supporters right alongside them.

1 . A Leeds fan in the stands celebrates promotion 'We are going up!'

2 . A Leeds fan proudly displays a 'Pride of Yorkshire' flag outside Elland Road. Sun's out, shorts on

4 . A Leeds fan makes their way to Elland Road against the backdrop of an LUFC-themed mural. The Pilgrimage

5 . Paraag Marathe poses for a picture with a Leeds fan at Elland Road. Meeting the chairman