United showed no signs of a promotion party hangover seven days on from booking their place in the Premier League next season.
Leeds put four past play-off hopefuls Bristol City in what was a convincing and ruthless display.
Fans of all ages were out in force at a packed out Elland Road which hosted a promotion celebration and lap of honour on the pitch at full-time.
Here are some of the best fan snaps from the night Leeds celebrated promotion back to the top flight with their supporters right alongside them.
