The Leeds United striker’s 2024/25 season is finally over following Spain Under-21s European Championship defeat to England.

Mateo Joseph has vowed to keep ‘working and growing’ ahead of Leeds United’s Premier League return following Spain Under-21s’ European Championship exit.

Joseph was part of the Spain side who lost 3-1 to England Under-21s in Saturday’s quarter-final meeting, with goals from James McAtee, Harvey Elliott and Elliot Anderson sending Lee Carsley’s side through to the last four. A hard-fought clash boiled over after full-time with former Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell heavily involved, while Archie Gray was also spotted trying to calm things down.

A number of Spain players appeared angry with Cresswell as former teammate Joseph also attempted to ease tensions, but the Leeds player was clearly devastated with his nation's early exit. The 21-year-old scored one goal in his three U21 European Championship appearances and also missed a penalty against Romania.

After taking some time to reflect on Spain’s exit, Joseph wrote on Instagram: “A very special stage for me closes. It wasn’t the ending we wanted, but I’ll stick with everything we’ve experienced in this European and everything it means to have been part of this group.

“Thank you to my teammates, staff and everyone who has been supporting since day 1. Wearing this shirt has been an enormous pride and an opportunity I will never forget!

“I learned so much in every rally, in every match, in every good and not-so-good moment. Now it’s time to keep working and growing. Always with the same excitement and desire to keep improving. Thank you @sefutbol.”

What next for Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph?

Joseph will now finally get a break from football over the next few weeks before reporting back for pre-season, which for Leeds starts in early July - albeit the Spaniard might be a little later due to his extended 2024/25 campaign. The young striker has spoken openly about his desire to play more while away on international duty, having not started a single league game since December 29.

“We achieved our goal as a team, but I personally want to be more involved in the final stretch of the season,” Joseph recently told Spanish outlet AS when quizzed on his goals for the summer and next season. “I think I need more participation to continue developing as a player.

“The season has just ended, and we have to stop and evaluate. We’ve been promoted to the Premier League. We’ll see what the club says, but I want to play more to continue growing. We’ll see what happens. For now, I’m focused on the European Championship, and my goal next year is to be more involved.”

Speculation over Joseph’s future at Elland Road has resurfaced in recent weeks with Real Betis reportedly reigniting interest, having seen a £10million bid rejected in January. The YEP understands Leeds do not consider their young forward up for sale, however, and their stance would only change if a serious offer comes in.