Leeds United officially confirmed the signing of Jaka Bijol from Udinese on Monday, with the centre-back putting pen to paper on a five-year deal. He will join up with Daniel Farke’s squad once pre-season gets underway next month and is expected to come straight in as a first-choice option at the back.

Of course, that means someone must be dropped and it’s no easy decision, given Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk have both been largely excellent in two years under Farke. But with Leeds now a Premier League team, competition for places must be fierce and top-level cover is needed in case of injury or suspension.

Leeds are still relatively weak across a number of other positions and while many more reinforcements are expected between now and September 1, the YEP has drawn up what Farke’s strongest current team might look like. Take a look below to see where those improvements are needed.

GK: Karl Darlow Daniel Farke backed the Welshman to calm things down during last season's promotion run-in and got that decision right. A new first-choice goalkeeper is expected to arrive this summer but as things stand, Darlow is likely first-choice.

RB: Jayden Bogle After an excellent debut campaign in Leeds colours, Bogle has earned the chance to make the right-back spot his own at Premier League level. The test will be how he copes with some of the world's best wingers, while cover may also be required if Sam Byram moves on.

CB: Joe Rodon Keeps his spot on the right side of central defence after another excellent season, with that extra pace and physicality a must in the Premier League. Quickly becoming a cult hero at Elland Road and will only grow more popular if his form continues.

CB: Jaka Bijol Technically not his natural side, but Bijol is comfortable enough with either foot and experienced playing on the left. He and Rodon should provide an excellent physical presence at the back, albeit attacking set-piece threat is not as good as Pascal Struijk.

LB: Isaac Schmidt With Junior Firpo our of contract and Max Wober likely to leave, Leeds could soon be very short at left-back and so as things stand it's Schmidt's spot. That is expected to change, however, with a first-choice option such as Lille's Gabriel Gudmundsson liked.