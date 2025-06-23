Willy Gnonto starts, Pascal Struijk decision - New strongest Leeds United XI as Jaka Bijol transfer confirmed

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 18:00 BST

Leeds United confirmed the permanent signing of Jaka Bijol on Monday.

Leeds United officially confirmed the signing of Jaka Bijol from Udinese on Monday, with the centre-back putting pen to paper on a five-year deal. He will join up with Daniel Farke’s squad once pre-season gets underway next month and is expected to come straight in as a first-choice option at the back.

Of course, that means someone must be dropped and it’s no easy decision, given Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk have both been largely excellent in two years under Farke. But with Leeds now a Premier League team, competition for places must be fierce and top-level cover is needed in case of injury or suspension.

Leeds are still relatively weak across a number of other positions and while many more reinforcements are expected between now and September 1, the YEP has drawn up what Farke’s strongest current team might look like. Take a look below to see where those improvements are needed.

Daniel Farke backed the Welshman to calm things down during last season's promotion run-in and got that decision right. A new first-choice goalkeeper is expected to arrive this summer but as things stand, Darlow is likely first-choice.

1. GK: Karl Darlow

After an excellent debut campaign in Leeds colours, Bogle has earned the chance to make the right-back spot his own at Premier League level. The test will be how he copes with some of the world's best wingers, while cover may also be required if Sam Byram moves on.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Keeps his spot on the right side of central defence after another excellent season, with that extra pace and physicality a must in the Premier League. Quickly becoming a cult hero at Elland Road and will only grow more popular if his form continues.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Technically not his natural side, but Bijol is comfortable enough with either foot and experienced playing on the left. He and Rodon should provide an excellent physical presence at the back, albeit attacking set-piece threat is not as good as Pascal Struijk.

4. CB: Jaka Bijol

With Junior Firpo our of contract and Max Wober likely to leave, Leeds could soon be very short at left-back and so as things stand it's Schmidt's spot. That is expected to change, however, with a first-choice option such as Lille's Gabriel Gudmundsson liked.

5. LB: Isaac Schmidt

The first name on Farke's teamsheet and his most trusted on-pitch general, Ampadu is expected to keep the captain's armband and a place in the heart of midfield. His nastiness will be needed as Leeds scrap for points against superior opposition.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

