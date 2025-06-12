Travelling Leeds United fans will have the opportunity to visit some of England’s most iconic stadiums again next season following their return to the Premier League. Two years of Championship football brought plenty of memorable away-days but there’s nothing like getting a result at the likes of Anfield, Old Trafford or the Emirates.

Fans will always have their own favourite trip, whether it be for the ground alone or a memory attached to it, but brand new offerings like the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium seem well-liked all round. Of course, in the eyes of Leeds fans at least, nothing compares to the rustic charm of Elland Road - but how do fans really feel about the LS11 matchday experience?

Well, with a little help from Google Reviews, the YEP has taken a look at each stadium’s rating out of five to determine which is considered the Premier League’s best. Take a look below to see where Elland Road ranks.

