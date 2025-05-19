Two former Leeds United owners have recent links to a dramatic twist in Italy’s Serie B.

Former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino is at the heart of a dramatic post-season relegation twist in Italy's second-tier Serie B, according to reports.

Cellino-owned Brescia appeared to have kept themselves from relegation to Serie C last week after beating Reggiana 2-1, a result which condemned Italian giants Sampdoria to a first-ever drop into the third tier. The Genovese side, who until recently were owned by Cellino’s successor at Elland Road Andrea Radrizzani, drew 0-0 with Juve Stabia, therefore finishing in the bottom three.

Brescia’s final-day win also took them above fourth and fifth-bottom Salernitana and Frosinone respectively, who were set to go head-to-head in a two-legged play-off for the final relegation place, with the first meeting initially scheduled for Monday May 19. But in the most dramatic circumstances, that play-off has been postponed and Brescia could now be relegated, having believed their Serie B status was secured.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport report that Cellino’s club, who finished two points above Sampdoria in the final automatic relegation place, are set to receive a four-point deduction which would plunge them into the bottom three. The national news outlet allege the punishment is due to ‘irregularity in payments’ and the expected four-point punishment would see Brescia drop into Serie C.

That in turn would offer salvation for Radrizzani’s former club Sampdoria, who would climb one place and into a relegation play-off meeting with Salernitana, while Frosinone would be safe. Gazzetta dello Sport report that once the ‘sentence is final’, that new play-off fixture will be confirmed alongside Brescia’s relegation.

Massimo Cellino responds as ex-Leeds United chief facing relegation threat

They quote former Leeds chiefs Cellino telling Corriere della Sera his side were ‘cheated’, while a statement from Brescia confirmed an appeal will be lodged. The statement said: "Following the press reports that emerged today and the notice of conclusion of the investigation received from the FIGC for alleged irregularities in payments, Brescia Calcio Spa announces that it will appeal to any sporting venue and, if necessary, extra-sporting venue, to protect its position, believing that it has correctly fulfilled the federal deadlines and acted in accordance with state and sporting regulations.”

As of yet, Brescia’s punishment has not been confirmed and matters will become more complicated when the Cellino-owned club lodge their appeal, as is expected. But the report adds an incredible post-season twist to an already dramatic Serie B relegation race involving the former Leeds chief.

Should the punishment go ahead, then Sampdoria will also be offered one final chance to avoid a historic drop into the regional third tier. The 1990/91 Serie A title winners are no longer owned by Radrizzani, who divested his shares to the group which owns 99.96% of the club earlier this season.

The former Leeds chairman took control of Samp alongside London-based Italian finance executive Matteo Manfredi, saving the Italian club from Bankruptcy. But Radrizzani made headlines during that process after reportedly trying to use Elland Road as collateral for a bank loan to help with that purchase.

