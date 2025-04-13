Manor Solomon issues beaming Leeds United verdict upon Whites step forward and personal double boost
Whites loan star Manor Solomon has issued a beaming Leeds United verdict upon a new double personal boost and huge step forward for his team.
United’s Tottenham loanee star Solomon struck after just four minutes of Saturday’s Championship hosting of Preston North End, cutting in from the left before curling a beauty into the top right corner.
Preston equalised just two minutes later but Solomon followed his eighth goal of the season with a ninth assist, whipping in a dangerous cross converted by Jayden Bogle to put Leeds back in front.
This time Daniel Farke’s Whites stayed there for a huge 2-1 success which sent Leeds top and opened up a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places.
As he also celebrated Passover, Israel international star Solomon took to his Instagram page to salute his latest two goal involvements and huge team boost.
Solomon wrote: “A big afternoon. Elland Road was buzzing. Happy Passover to everyone celebrating.”
