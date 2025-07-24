Leeds United's 0-0 draw with Manchester United will not live long in the memory for its match action but for two players it was an unforgettable latest step in a 13-year journey.

Sam Chambers has already tasted life as a senior pro at Elland Road thanks to last season's 16-minute Championship cameo and a 70-minute run out in the FA Cup against Millwall. The attacker caught Daniel Farke's eye during the manager's first season in charge and was taken to Germany last summer for the first team's training camp.

This summer the 18-year-old has incredibly familiar company in the form of Rhys Chadwick. The pair have played football together since the age of five and worked their way up through the youth ranks at Thorp Arch. On Saturday they appeared together for the first time in a senior game, finishing the match on the pitch alongside fellow teenager Harry Gray as Leeds held on for a goalless draw with their bitter rivals in Stockholm's Strawberry Arena.

Chambers was utilised again on Tuesday when Leeds beat SC Verl 4-1 in a game of two 60-minute periods, filling in at right-back in the first half before being replaced by Jayden Bogle. Chadwick, 18, saw plenty of the ball as a second half substitute, playing in midfield. Last year he signed his first professional deal with a club, a two-year contract. Chambers, meanwhile, has penned an extension to his deal at Elland Road which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2028.

