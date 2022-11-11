Leeds United return to the action this weekend with an away trip to Tottenham Hotspur. The Whites go into the clash on the back of their 1-0 loss to Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

Jesse Marsch’s side remain in confident mood though after back-to-back league wins against Liverpool and Bournemouth. Here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club...

Target eyed by Premier League rivals

Leeds have been linked with a move for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, as reported by TEAMtalk. The Ukraine international, who is 21-years-old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game. In a latest update by Football Insider, Newcastle United see him as a ‘top target’ now.

Pundit slams opponents’ defending

Pundit Ally McCoist believes Spurs are not ‘good enough’ defensively. Antonio Conte’s side take on the Whites on Saturday and the former Rangers boss has delivered his verdict on them on talkSPORT:

“I just don’t think they’re good enough defensively. I really don’t think they’re good enough defensively. Even (Davinson) Sanchez last night (against Nottingham Forest). (Clement) Lenglet. I just don’t. I think they’re alright defensively but to compete at the very top level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-midfielder announces retirement