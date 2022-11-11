Spurs boss Antonio Conte faced the prospect of four key attacking players missing this Saturday’s fixture against Leeds, however the Italian is now likely to select three of those four options against Jesse Marsch’s side.

Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison have both overcome separate injuries to feature in Spurs’ last two contests, defeats against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and Carabao Cup, respectively. Talisman and England captain Harry Kane had been walking a suspension tightrope having already accrued four bookings for the season, but escaped further punishment versus Liverpool.

This means he will be available this weekend, however the north London club still await the green light on Son Heung-min who sustained a fractured eye socket in their final UEFA Champions League group stage game against Olympique de Marseille. The 30-year-old collided with Marseille defender Chancel Mbemba and was removed from the field of play, exhibiting signs of an apparent concussion and has subsequently undergone surgery to stabilise the area.

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 01: Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur goes down with an injury during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Olympique Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur at Orange Velodrome on November 01, 2022 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The FA’s ‘concussion return to play’ protocols indicate a minimum of six days before players are cleared to return to the field, however failure to pass any one of the six steps outlined in the protocols means that process is delayed. Son was omitted from Conte’s squad which faced Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, although Swedish international Kulusevski and Richarlison – recently named in Brazil’s World Cup squad – both came off the bench during the second half.

Ordinarily, Rodrigo Bentancur would miss this weekend’s fixture, but rules passed in 2019 mean that yellow cards do not carry over into other domestic competitions. This is after the Uruguayan picked up his fifth domestic caution of the season on Wednesday, ahead of Leeds’ visit.