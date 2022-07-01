Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is on the verge of sealing his permanent transfer to Manchester City.

The 26-year-old is reportedly due to undergo his medical with the Premier League champions today as the finishing touches are put on a £45m contract.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After twelve years of service to his boyhood club, Phillips will depart West Yorkshire to fill the shoes left by departed City midfielder Fernandinho.

Rising Whites star eyes new deal

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Ryan Pierse.

Striker Joe Gelhardt is set to commit his future to Leeds United, with a new deal due to be completed next week.

The young star proved an enormously valuable asset during the Whites' relegation battle last term, often stepping off the bench to salvage a result for United and making six vital goal contributions in the process.

Though his current contract has two years left to run, Gelhardt is one of several players in talks over improved terms.

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt. Pic: George Wood.

United join Winks race

Leeds United have joined the race for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Winks has 128 Premier League appearances to his name and the bookies are rating United's chances of his capture at 6/1.

For Winks' signature, the Whites will have to battle Everton, who have reportedly held talks with Spurs over a deal for the 26-year-old.