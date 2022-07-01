A breakthrough year in the Premier League reinforced the club’s belief that the youngster is central to their future plans.

Gelhardt, who turned 20 in May, featured 20 times in the top flight, scoring two goals and adding four assists – one of which allowed Pascal Struijk to score a vital last-gasp equaliser against Brighton as the relegation battle neared its finale.

After a stellar first year at Thorp Arch in the Under 23s, the former Wigan Athletic prospect continued to show last season that life had become comfortable in Premier League 2, scoring seven times in 10 outings.

A sensational double against Liverpool, the club he supported as a young boy, was the undoubted highlight.At first team level Gelhardt had to be patient, playing just three times in the first four months of the top flight campaign, but his chances increased as the season developed and Patrick Bamford’s injury problems stacked up.

Niggling injuries hampered Gelhardt too, yet he appeared in 10 of new head coach Jesse Marsch’s dozen games in charge, scoring a memorable late winner at Elland Road against Norwich City to give the American his first three-point haul.

Although he has two years left to run on his deal, a new contract has been on the cards for some time could be concluded next week. The forward is the first of several who will enter discussions over improved terms in the coming weeks.

Another young attacker likely to talk over his future with Leeds in the weeks ahead is Crysencio Summerville, who is not thought to be heading out on loan and so will remain part of Marsch’s first team plans.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Otavio on Villa radar Aston Villa have made a proposal to sign FC Porto star Otavio. The midfielder is also a target for Liverpool. (CNN Portugal) Photo Sales

2. Phillips set for medical Kalvin Phillips is scheduled to undergo a medical with Manchester City on Friday as they finalise his £50m signing from Leeds United. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

3. Spurs near Spence agreement Tottenham are now only £1m away from Middlesbrough’s valuation as they come close to agreeing a fee for Djed Spence. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

4. Leeds would ‘love’ double swoop Leeds United want to sign three more players this summer, and would ‘love’ to land attacking targets Cody Gakpo and Charles De Ketelaere. (Fabrizio Romano) Photo Sales