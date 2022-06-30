The all-time Premier League table - where Leeds United, Chelsea, Everton and Liverpool rank

Eric Cantona and David Batty were among the eleven Whites players who lined up on the pitch at a packed out Elland Road to face Wimbledon in the club's first ever Premier League clash on August 15 1992.

A brace by Lee Chapman ensured the new era got off to a winning start for United but the defending champions' first term as a Premier League club didn't follow suit.

Leeds finished 17th and only just swerved relegation to the second tier, just two points ahead of 20th-placed Crystal Palace on the final day.

United found their feet again and enjoyed a golden spell of top five finishes at the turn of the millennium before financial crisis put the club in a spin.

After narrowly avoiding the drop in 2003, the Whites were not as lucky the second time around and Leeds suffered relegation to the Championship for the first time in two decades.

Their Premier League exile went on for far longer than the Elland Road faithful hoped until Marcelo Bielsa masterminded a historic return to the top flight in 2020.

Leeds have been strong contenders since the Premier League's inception but their 16-year stint outside of the division means they have some catching up to do to rank alongside the best teams in the competition's history.

Where do the Whites sit in the all-time Premier League table and how do they compare to the other 19 clubs that will kick off the 2022/23 Premier League season in August in terms of total points?

1. 1st: Manchester United - 2,366 points Photo: Ben Stansall Photo Sales

2. 2nd: Arsenal - 2,141 points Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

3. 3rd: Chelsea - 2,138 points Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

4. 4th: Liverpool - 2,109 points Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales