Leeds United minority investor Justin Thomas has revealed he took flack for failing to travel to Elland Road prior to the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

The American was speaking after his level par fourth round of 71 left him on three under and in a tie for 34th at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush alongside Nottingham Forest fan Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia - brother in law of Leeds hero Pablo Hernandez.

Thomas is one of a number of high profile investors in the 49ers Enterprises ownership of Leeds United. Both he and Jordan Speith are minority owners along with the likes of NBA star Larry Nance Jr and Olympic legend Michael Phelps. Film star Will Ferrell is also an investor and was spotted at Saturday’s 0-0 friendly draw with Manchester United in Stockholm, Sweden.

But Thomas is yet to make it to a Leeds game, something that has earned him some stick on the tour. He hopes to put that right this season, having cited the arrival of his first child last November as one of the reasons he did not get to sample the Elland Road experience.

“I’d like to [get to a game],” he said at The Open. “Some of the guys are giving me a hard time that of course now they’re in the Premier League now I’m going to make my way over. It’s unfortunate they’re not playing during this, it’d be great during the Scottish or the Open to go before or after. Last year with having a baby made the fall a slightly tough ask on my end. We wanted to. Hopefully we can make it work at the end of this year.”

When it was suggested he would enjoy a warm welcome in Beeston the former world number one and two-time major winner joked: “Depends if they win or not. If not I may not be allowed back.”

A number of high profile investors have enjoyed visits to Elland Road, including Ferrell. Nance Jr in particular endeared himself to fans with his visits to The Peacock pub and his habit of paying for everyone’s drinks. The Cleveland Cavaliers player told the Inside Elland Road podcast that he found a ‘community’ at Leeds with regular fans, which is exactly what he wanted when he got involved financially.

Speaking two weeks ago at The Scottish Open, Thomas admitted he was not aware that 49ers Enterprises had bought control of a second club in Glasgow Rangers. “I’m sure I should have known that and whatnot, but no, I didn’t see,” he said.

"It’s not like if you’re, say, a part of like a VC [venture capital] firm that is like: Hey, I want to go with this firm who’s putting in all of these different things. I’m a part of the 49ers group. I’m part of Leeds United that 49ers group is a part of.”