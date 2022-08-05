Jesse Marsch reveals goalkeeper strategy

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has revealed the vital criterion that any incoming goalkeeper must meet this summer transfer window.

United have already met several of their transfer aims, notably significantly strengthening in central midfield.

But finding a new shot-stopper to act as back-up to Illan Meslier is one priority that yet remains unfulfilled.

Marsch says they won’t be rushing into a decision without making sure the personality is the right fit.

"I think there’s an argument to have a more established goalkeeper as a back-up,” said Marsch.

"Marcos Abad [goalkeeping coach] has created a really good environment with the goalkeepers.

"Anyone we bring in we have to be very clear, there can’t be any friction.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin out for forseeable future

The star striker of Leeds United’s Premier League rivals Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, has suffered a knee injury in training.

Last term, the Toffees and the Whites went head to head in the fight to beat the drop.

Both sides survived, but this season the bookies have them tipped them among the teams at risk of being involved in a survival fight.

Calvert-Lewin’s return gave Everton a huge boost at the tail end of last season, as the England international made three goal contributions in the Liverpool side’s final three games.

The 25-year-old won’t be on hand to help Everton hit the ground running, though, as he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"I think we're probably looking at around six weeks for the injury,” Lampard revealed.

"I saw a lot of crazy rumours yesterday, but he's been assessed over a couple of days and that's where we're at.

"It comes with the territory of having a squad and training at this level. We'll have to work around it.”

Nicolas Pépé nears Arsenal exit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is ‘desperate’ to sell Leeds United target Nicolas Pépé, according to Goal.

The Gunners have the highest net spend in the Premier League this summer after signing Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira for big fees.