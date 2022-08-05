Speaking ahead of the first weekend of the new top flight season Marsch was optimistic about getting several senior players back in training over the next couple of weeks.

“Dan James is suspended one more match, he will be out this weekend and will play 90 mins in the 21s match,” said the American.

“That was by his request, that’s incredible, really good professionalism for him to realise he needs 90 minutes.

“Liam Cooper has had an Achilles issue from his off-season programme. This week he’s been on the pitch doing individual work, we’re hoping by newxt week he’s in team training.

“Junior Firpo had a scan today and he is ahead of his schedule but he’s still probably two to three weeks away from being match ready.

“Adam Forshaw has made really good progress with a little MCL issue, not a pure MCL strain, and we’re hopeful he will be training next week.

“Luke Ayling has made a lot of progress and is ahead of schedule. We’re trying not to pressure him too much. He’s been on the pitch, hopefuly he can be in training [soon].

“Luis Sinsterra was on the pitch today and looking very good, getting closer and closer to his top speed. Hopefully he will be available for the weekend after.

“And Stuart Dallas is making progress, he has had a couple of check ups after the severe surgery and he’s right on track.”

