Former Leeds United hero Jermaine Beckford is looking forward to the visit of Manchester United at Elland Road next season.

The striker's 19th-minute goal was the decisive moment of the Whites' most recent victory over their old rivals in January 2010.

On Thursday, the Premier League released next season's schedule, and the Elland Road contest has been pencilled in for Saturday February 11.

“Those games are always full of energy and full of a little bit more bite and spite,” said Beckford.

“And as a football player and as a fan now, I look forward to those days because you always want to get one over on them.

Leeds United fell to a 4-2 defeat when Manchester United visited Elland Road in February 2022. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

“We have not had the best of luck against them in recent times but I am pretty sure the tide is going to turn some time soon and I am hoping that is going to be it. Why not?”

Marc Roca lifts lid on Bayern Munich spell

New Leeds United signing Marc Roca said that Bundesliga football took some adjusting to when he arrived at Bayern Munich.

Leeds United confirmed a deal with Marc Roca on Friday, with the deal set to go through on July 1. Pic: LUFC.

The Spaniard's first career transfer took him from Espanyol, the club he joined aged 11, to the German Giants in October 2020.

After making just 15 league appearances in two seasons, Roca departed the Allianz Arena this week to join Leeds - but his time in Bavaria was well spent.

"I improved a lot," he said.

"Maybe I don't have a lot of games to show it but I think when I play, I do it very well.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Alex Davidson.

"Physically, I grew a lot in Germany. It's very different football in Germany than in Spain, in Spain it's more technical, in Germany it's more physical.

"And I [put on] five kilos in body weight as well, then I think I'm ready to be here.

"Everybody told me that the Bundesliga and Premier League are the most physical leagues in the world. I don't know, maybe, I will see. I will tell you something in a few weeks."

Paris St Germain make eye-watering Kalvin Phillips offer

Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain have offered Kalvin Phillips a £200,000-a-week salary, according to the Mirror.

The Leeds United academy product has made 234 appearances since he joined the Thorp Arch set up aged 14.