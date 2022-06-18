It's been a quiet time for Roca at the Allianz Arena over the last two years and, after accruing just 15 Bundesliga appearances since he joined the German giants in October 2020, the 25-year-old has now sought an exit.

Following the captures of Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen, Leeds United will secure the Spaniard's services for four years when the deal goes through on July 1.

Here, we take a look at his career so far...

1. After joining Espanyol's youth set-up aged 11 in 2008, 19-year-old Roca made his first team debut 2-2 draw with Málaga CF and went on to make 25 La Liga appearances in his first season with the main squad. Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales

2. September 2016 Roca makes his first top-flight goal contribution, marking an assist in a 2-1 win over CA Osasuna. Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales

3. November 2016 Roca agrees to extend his Espanyol contract to 2022 and is permanently promoted to the Spanish side's main squad. Photo: Eric Alonso Photo Sales

4. April 2019 Roca scores his first La Liga goal in a 2–2 draw at Levante UD. Photo: Manuel Queimadelos Alons Photo Sales