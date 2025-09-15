Leeds United fell to their second Premier League defeat of the season at Fulham on Saturday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are now four Premier League games without an open play goal in what is a major ‘concern’ for pundit Jeff Stelling.

Leeds fell to a 1-0 defeat at Fulham on Saturday, with Gabriel Gudmundsson’s injury-time own-goal proving the decisive moment of an attritional affair. The Whites left-back misjudged a late corner and was helpless as the ball bounced off his head and beyond the desperate grasp of goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defeat means Leeds have now failed to score in three straight league games, their only goal a Lukas Nmecha penalty in last month’s win at home to Everton. Club chiefs failed to grant Daniel Farke his wish of more attacking quality late in the window and the German admitted on Saturday he cannot expect the current group to score week-in, week-out at the top level.

Leeds put in a solid away performance for large parts at Craven Cottage but in failing to score, left themselves vulnerable to a slice of poor luck turning one point to none. And Stelling shares the concerns of many fans who at present, cannot see who will step up and score regularly.

“There were a lot of positives to take from Saturday’s game,” he told talkSPORT. “My concern has been from right at the start of the season. I don’t know where the goals are coming from. Just don’t see where the goals are coming from.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds gave as good as they got at Fulham for at least an hour, making their hosts wait until midway through the second-half for their first shot on target. Farke’s side were once again solid and organised defensively, with a combative midfield boosted by the returning presence of Ethan Ampadu.

Ally McCoist agrees with Jeff Stelling’s Leeds United goals concern

But while a build-from-the-back approach to summer recruitment laid the foundations early on, they were never built upon further with significant investment upfront. Leeds spent £18million on Noah Okafor while both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha arrived as free agents.

“It must have been heart-breaking for the Leeds boys,” former Rangers striker Ally McCoist added. “It kind of bounces off his [Gudmundsson’s] head, and it could go anywhere, but it’s just one of those things that flies into the goal. I thought they defended well over long, long periods.

“If my memory serves me right, I wrote it down after I watched the game, I think Calvert-Lewin had a great chance. Was it a header? I can’t remember. But particularly if you’re a club like Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley, the newly-promoted clubs, going away from home, you’ve got to take any chances you get.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will certainly have to take their chances on heir next away day, with Saturday’s trip to Wolves now the sole focus. Vitor Pereira’s side have lost all of their opening four fixtures, failing to score in three, and could be without star striker Jorgen Strand Larsen who has an Achilles tendon injury.