Leeds United slipped to a gut-wrenching last-gasp defeat in Saturday’s Premier League clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu insists Leeds United will ‘enjoy the ride’ on their Premier League return despite an honest admission about Saturday’s defeat at Fulham with a season “bassline” set.

Daniel Farke’s Whites looked set to bag their fifth point of season from the weekend’s clash at Craven Cottage which appeared destined to end 0-0 until a 94th-minute Gabriel Gudmundsson own goal gave Fulham a 1-0 success.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Ampadu readily admitted that his men were left quiet, hurt and disappointed by the hammer late blow which has left the Whites fifth-bottom after four games played in the early Premier League table.

Ampadu, though, says that his team’s battling display at Fulham has set a “bassline” for the rest of the season, the skipper picking out positives from the defeat and vowing to crack on ahead of next weekend’s trip to Wolves.

“Quiet, disappointed,” admitted Ampadu, pressed on the dressing room mood in the aftermath of defeat at Craven Cottage.

“But there was a lot in that performance that we can take as a bassline through the rest of the season with us.

"Obviously at the end, the end result is what matters so we are hurt, we are gutted but it's a very long season, we have got stuff to improve on, we have got stuff to take on. But we are going to enjoy the ride."

“It's weird to say that when you come away losing 1-0”

Presented that there were lots of positives to reflect on, Ampadu reasoned: "Exactly. It's weird to say that when you come away losing 1-0 because of how everyone dug in, how everyone performed, we had a couple of chances on the counter attack.

"There's a lot to take from that and to be positive with.

"We are obviously disappointed and it's going to hurt but we have got to crack on and give full focus.

"We have just got to go again and it's as simple as that.

"We are going to be hurt now, there's moments that we can be proud of where we had to dig in and we dug in.

"Obviously it's unfortunate at the end, we are all disappointed but we are going to go again."