Jamie Shackleton set for medical

Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Millwall before departing for South London on loan.

The Kippax-born player, who has been with Leeds since he was 7 years old, will join Whites loanee Charlie Cresswell at the Championship club.

The deal, which includes an option to buy next summer, will be wrapped up this week, according to the South London Press.

Forshaw on experiencing Premier League survival from the sidelines

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Jamie Shackleton of Leeds in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Watford at Elland Road on October 02, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw said it was agonising to watch his side fight for Premier League survival without him as he recovered from injury.

A fractured kneecap kept the Liverpudlian from contributing to the Whites’ edgy run-in, which had a happy ending as United secured their Premier League status on the final day with a 2-1 win at Brentford.

Now back in action on the pitch as Leeds make their preparations for the new season on a tour of Australia, Forshaw has been reflecting on the end of last season.

"It was terrible, especially the Brighton game at home, but the Brentford game was the worst game I've ever sat and watched in my life," he said.

YORK, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Adam Forshaw of Leeds United on the ball during the Pre-Season Friendly between Leeds United and Blackpool at LNER Community Stadium on July 07, 2022 in York, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"I was sat next to Bill [Luke Ayling] just behind the dugouts and I've never been so nervous in all my life. The lads showed real calmness though, they were more calm than I was and they did the job.

"It was relief. We enjoyed the night on the Sunday, we'd stayed in the Premier League so it was massive for us."

Liverpool join race for Whites striker target

Rennes' French forward Martin Terrier during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and Stade Rennais FC at the "Allianz Riviera" stadium, in Nice, southern France, on April 2, 2022. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP) (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in Rennes forward Martin Terrier, one of the attacking talents on Leeds United’s transfer wish-list.

The Frenchman has attracted attention across Europe after a blistering Ligue 1 season in which he bagged a whopping 21 goals.